Thousands protest in Pakistan for PM Imran Khan (+VIDEOS)

Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday's (April 11) vote to elect a new premier.

Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan's next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said.

Supporters of Khan, a former cricket star, staged mass rallies in several cities across the country to protest the prime minister’s ouster.

In Islamabad, rallies began from Zero Point, with protesters waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the deposed prime minister.

A large number of supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), founded by Khan in 1996, also turned up in Peshawar to express solidarity with Khan. The party posted footage of the rally on Twitter, declaring, "We want #ImranKhan back" and “Pakistan will not rest until fresh elections are conducted!”

