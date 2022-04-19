  1. Politics
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet sworn in

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Cabinet members of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have taken their oaths in a ceremony, state television has reported, media reported on Tuesday.

Cabinet members of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have taken their oaths in a ceremony, Al-Jazeera cited the state TV as reporting.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in on Tuesday – more than a week after parliament elected Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who was removed from power in a no-confidence vote on April 11. 

Hina Rabbani Khar is a part of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet and was sworn in as the Minister of State.

A member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Rabbani had previously served as the 21st Foreign Minister of Pakistan from February 2011 to March 2013.

