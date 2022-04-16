EX PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected Pakistani parl. speaker

Pakistan's National Assembly on Saturday elected Raja Parvaiz Ashraf as Speaker of the House, local media in Pakistan said on Saturday.

Ashraf was elected unopposed and was administered the oath of office.

He was the lone contender for the Speaker's position as no other candidate had submitted nomination papers against him.

The 71-year-old politician is Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was the former Prime Minister.

The Pakistani English-language newspaper "Express Tribune" reported that the parliament speaker seat fell vacant on April 3 after the resignation of Asad Qaiser who, hours before the Supreme Court's deadline for the vote of no-confidence motion was to expire, addressed the assembly to announce the decision.

Ashraf served as the 19th prime minister of Pakistan from 22 June 2012 until completing his designated term on 16 March 2013.

KI/PR