Taliban summons Pakistani ambassador over aerial attacks

The Taliban interim government's foreign ministry announced in a statement on Saturday that it had summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul in connection with the country's attacks on Afghanistan's border areas.

The Taliban have condemned the attacks and stressed the need to prevent their repetition.

According to the statement, Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi told the Pakistani ambassador that the continuation of attacks on Afghan territory would strain relations between the two sides and "would lay the ground for the abuse of ill-wishers of the relations and would have profound consequences."

The Taliban Foreign Ministry also added that it had handed over its letter of protest to the Pakistani ambassador to deliver to his country's authorities.

Pakistani forces have targeted Afghan border areas in Kunar and Khost provinces with airstrikes and artillery.

Local sources in Kunar province say six people, including a woman and five children were killed in Pakistani artillery attacks in the Shaltan district of Kunar province.

Sources in Khost province also say that Pakistani forces bombed four villages in Spera city last night.

A spokesman for the Taliban's security command in Khost Mostaghfar Gorbz told E'tellat (Information) that the villages of Mandeteh, Amir Sapar, Pokhis and Shokoui had been bombed.

Gorbz added that the attack also left casualties but gave no exact numbers.

A local source said at least 20 people had been killed or wounded in the Khost attack.

Pakistani officials have not commented on the matter yet.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan has summoned the Taliban charge d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

Pakistan says that the recent attack by the Pakistani Taliban on Pakistani army forces in North Waziristan, which killed seven people, was launched from Afghan soil.

