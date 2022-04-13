Palestine Intifada conf. should become power creating tool

The First Coordination meeting of the International Conference in Support of Palestinian Intifada was held on Tuesday evening in the presence of a group of experts, Palestinian activists, representatives of organizations, non-governmental organizations active in the field of Palestine, Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, as well as other responsible organizations and departments.

Seyyed Mojtaba Abtahi expounded on preliminary steps taken for organizing the International Day of Quds in the current year, adding that the 45th International Day of Quds will be held under the condition that “we are witnessing the formation of a new resistance movement in the occupied lands and territories.”

Maybe, there will be no need to combat the Zionist regime since they themselves are leaving the occupied lands and territories, he quoted Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah as saying.

The 7th International Conference on Palestinian Intifada must be turned into a tool for the creation of power, he reiterated and added, “In tandem with the hard battle on the occupied lands and territories, the soft and all-out battle should be witnessed against Zionists in other parts of the world.”

