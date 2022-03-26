  1. Economy
Iran’s natural gas exports value doubled last year: IRICA

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – According to the official statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), country’s natural gas export value in the first 11 months of the previous Iranian year in 1400 hit more than $4.8 billion.

Iran exported more than $4.8 billion worth of natural gas to foreign countries from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022, showing about twofold hike in terms of volume and value as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Iran’s gas exports value increased as much as 84 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

A couple of days ago, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji had put forward the considerable increase in volume and revenues of gas exports in the country, total of these growth have been realized during the 13th government under President Raeisi.

