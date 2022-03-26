Iran’s natural gas exports value doubled last year: IRICA

Iran exported more than $4.8 billion worth of natural gas to foreign countries from March 21, 2021 to Feb. 22, 2022, showing about twofold hike in terms of volume and value as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Iran’s gas exports value increased as much as 84 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

A couple of days ago, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji had put forward the considerable increase in volume and revenues of gas exports in the country, total of these growth have been realized during the 13th government under President Raeisi.

