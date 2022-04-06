MPs call on Raeisi to obtain concrete guarantees from US

The lawmakers in the Iranian parliament have penned a letter to President Ebrahim Raieis calling on the government to secure concrete guarantees from the United States in the wake of a possible agreement in Vienna talks.

In a letter to President Ebrahim Raeisi, about 190 lawmakers called for observing the Establishment's red lines and the protection of the nation's interests in the nuclear negotiations.

According to Fallahi, a representative of the Hamedan constituency at the Iranian parliament who collected signatures from lawmakers in support of the letter, more than 190 lawmakers have so far signed the letter to the president.

5 suspects detained over deadly stabbing attack on clergymen

The prosecutor general of the major Iranian city of Mashhad where a man attacked seminary students in Imam Reza shrine earlier on Tuesday said that 5 people have been arrested so far over the stabbing attack.

Mohammad Hossein Droudy, the Prosecutor general of Mashhad said on Tuesday afternoon that as many as 5 people were arrested in relation with today's incident at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in the heart of Mashhad.

AEOI plans to build fully homegrown power plant in S Iran

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami announced that the organization has planned to build an entirely Iranian built power plant in Khuzestan province.

"We are planning to build a 360-megawatt power plant in Darkhovin. This project will be an all-Iranian made power plant, which we have included in the development plan along with the research reactors required by the organization," Eslami said on Tuesday.

US must make up for mistakes if wants talks reach agreement

If the United States wants the Vienna talks to reach an agreement, it must compensate for its past mistake, said a lawmaker in the Iranian Parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Hojjatoleslam Ahad Azadikhah said that Iran is seriously determined in fulfilling negotiations.

Iran has always emphasized that negotiations must be rational and based on the removal of sanctions imposed unjustly against the country, he said, adding that the other party to the JCPOA must also adhere to its obligations in practice.

Azeri president signs into law shared MoU with Iran

Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan has approved a previously signed agreement with Iran to establish a linkage through Iranian territory that links Azerbaijan Republic with Azeri Nakhchivan region.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on creating new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran," Azeri media have reported.

Mutual return to compliance to limit Iran nuclear program

The US State Department Spokesman claimed Monday that a mutual return to compliance would again place verifiable, permanent limits on Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, "We continue to believe – as of April 4th, today, 2022 – that a mutual return to compliance would be in our nonproliferation interests, in our broader national security interests."

Iraq direly needs Iranian gas for years: electricity min.

Stating that Iraq has not reached an agreement with Arab countries of the Persian Gulf for importing gas, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Adel Karim said that his country will need Iranian gas for years.

He acknowledged that the cost of connecting Iraq's electricity grid to the Persian Gulf littoral states is very high.

