Iran calls for focusing on a political solution for Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Minister rejected war and imposing sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict and said that Islamic Republic of Iran calls for focusing on a political solution in Ukraine.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Wednesday evening in a telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, Vienna talks and Ukraine crisis.

Iran, Russia hold joint trade conf. to discuss future coop.

Iran and Russia started a big trade conference in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss stepped-up future cooperation.

As many as 70 Iranian companies and 250 Russian companies attended in the conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and some other Iranian diplomats were attending the first day of the event.

Raeisi orders Intelligence Ministry to pursue Mashhad incident

The Iranian President instructed the Ministry of Intelligence to cooperate with all institutions to quickly identify and prosecute all the perpetrators of Tuesday's incident in Mashhad and inform the public about the result.

In a message condemning yesterday's incident in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and condoling the martyrdom of Hojjatoleslam Aslani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi offered his condolences to the families of the victims and urged the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence to identify and prosecute the perpetrators in the shortest time possible.

IAEA confirms centrifuges in Nazanz remain untouched

The UN nuclear watchdog said in a report on Wednesday that the relocated centrifuges machines from Karaj site to Natanze remained under agency seal at the new location.

Iran granted International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to Karaj in December to re-install surveillance cameras there after a months-long standoff, according to Reuters.

Iran condemns German 93-year-old lady detention

Secretary of Iran Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi strongly condemned the detention of a 93-year-old for not believing in the holocaust.

Gharibabadi on Wednesday in a Twitter message criticized the arrest of a German old woman, writing, "Having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails to tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views."

Iran registers new monthly trade value record under sanctions

Iran’s non-oil trade in the Iranian month of Esfand in the previous year (from Feb. 22 to March 20) hit $11.538 billion, showing significant growth in a month in recent years while the country is still under western sanctions.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that Iran’s non-oil trade value during Esfand, the last month in the Iranian calendar year, registered a 40 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year while the country continues to remain under the tough US sanctions.

Ukraine war reduces US, NATO, Europe power: military advisor

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military advisor to the Leader of Islamic Revolution says that the Ukraine conflict benefits China most more than any other country while the power shifts from the west towards the east.

"This war has reduced the power of the United States, NATO and Europe, but Russia has also suffered, while the greatest damage to Russia has taken place in world public opinion and the power of Russian public diplomacy," Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said on Wednesday in a seminar attended by military commanders as well as university professors.

Iran to unveil nine new nuclear achievements next week: AEOI

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the country will unveil nine new nuclear achievements on April 9 concurrent with the anniversary of National Day of Nuclear Technology.

Three of these achievements will be in the field of radiopharmaceuticals which are used in the diagnostic and therapeutic sector, said Mohammad Eslami in a news conference on Wednesday.

