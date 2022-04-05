Iran to never give in to US excessive demands: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has tweeted to say that the US is to blame for the halt to the Vienna talks, saying that an agreement is within reach if US adopts realism.

"If there is a pause in the Vienna talks, it is because of the American side's excessive demands," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post in his

Commander hails achievements in pinpointing missiles field

"We have achieved the highest-level achievements in the field of pin-pointing missiles," Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander said Monday.

Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Monday in a meeting with a group of army commanders that "The Islamic Revolution of Iran, with its clear might, has made the veto-holding countries look for a way to meet our demands in the negotiations."

Tehran to stand by Damascus in post-crisis era

Saying that the strategic relationship between Tehran and Damascus is inseparable, the Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament stressed that Iran will stand by Syria even in the post-crisis era.

During a visit to Syria, Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali met and held talks with Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad.

The strategic relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly and brotherly country of Syria is inseparable, said Nikzad in this meeting.

Khatibzadeh blames US for halt created in Vienna talks

Washington is responsible for the halt created in the Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that if Americans seek to reach an agreement, they must make a political decision as soon as possible

Referring to year-long negotiations in Vienna over removing US unilateral sanctions, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the United States is responsible for the halt created in the talks today.

US congress tries to bar gov. from lifting bans on IRGC

The US lawmakers at Congress have proposed a bill to prevent a possible White House move to remove the IRGC from the "terrorist" list.

Congressional Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort to bar the Biden administration from lifting sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the ultra-conservative Washington Free Beacon website has said in a report.

Iran FM, head of football federation discuss Team Melli in WC

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the caretaker president of the football federation to follow up on the latest developments revolving around the Iranian national football team presence in the 2022 World Cup.

In the meeting between the caretaker president of the Iranian football federation Majedi with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the latest situation of the national football team known as the Team Melli in the World Cup was discussed.

Iran to host next edition of Asian MMA competitions

Iran's Martial Arts Associations Federation said Monday in a statement that International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has agreed that Iran will host the next edition of Asian MMA competitions.

The chairman of Iran's Martial Arts Associations Federation Yousef Behtari and the director-general of the Iranian federation's international relations department Iman Amir Mohammadi held a meeting with the chairman of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Kerrith Brown.

