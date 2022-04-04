Parl. focused on strengthening knowledge-based production

Speaking prior to the open session of the Parliament on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf first congratulated the advent of the fasting month of Ramadan to all noble nations of Islamic Iran and Muslims throughout the world.

He called the holy month of Ramadan a golden opportunity for strengthening empathy, unity and amity along all walks of life and the manifestation of the spirit of humanitarian and philanthropy across the country.

Ghalibaf pointed to the current year’s slogan named after by Leader of the Islamic Revolution: "Production: Knowledge-based and Job-Creating” and stipulated, “Like previous years, Leader of the Islamic Revolution has placed special emphasis on spurring production and strengthening economic activities.”

Iranian Parliament has concentrated on improving and strengthening knowledge-based production since the 13th government under President Raeisi assumed power in June of last year, he said, adding that the Parliament managed to finalize the law of boosting knowledge-based production at the ending days of the previous year in 1400 after 18-month consecutive effort.

