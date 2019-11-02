Armenia keen on boosting electricity coop. with Iran

During a visit to the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition in Tehran, Suren Papikyan said Armenia has maintained good ties with Iranian companies in the electricity field and is keen on boosting the relations in a broader aspect.

The Armenian official, who is scheduled to hold meetings with Iranian power officials on Saturday, expressed hope the talks would result in signing good agreements on boosting cooperation.

He added that Armenian companies welcome participating in the 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition.

Iran and Armenia have been cooperating for years in gas and electricity swap, and two-way economic and political ties have grown in tandem with an increase in trade.

