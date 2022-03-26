Yemeni forces targeted Saudi vital facilities with drones

Yahya Saree Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement on Friday regarding attacks launched by Yemeni army in depth of Saudi land and territory.

"We targeted Aramco facility in Jeddah and Saudi facility in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia and this operation is called the third operation to break the blockade," the statement said.

The operation is in response to Saudi coalition's aggression and the beginning of the eighth year of resistance against crimes of Saudi-Emirati coalition.

During the large-scale operation, Yemeni forces targeted “Ras Tanura and Rabigh” refineries with several drone strikes. Jizan and Najran were also targeted, the statement added.

The statement went on to point out bombing of important and vital targets in Jizan, Dhahran, Abha and Khamis Mushait, using ballistic missiles.

More attacks will be carried out deep in Saudi territory and these attacks will continue until the war and aggression against Yemen stops, Yahya Saree said.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, has been targeting Yemen via land, air and sea attacks since March 26, 2015, claiming to seek the return of ousted Yemeni President Mansur Hadi back to power.

