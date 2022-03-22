Saudi-led coalition launches airstrike on Yemen Al-Jawf prov.

The series of attacks and military aggressions of Saudi-led coalition against innocent people of Yemen still continue. Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed areas of Al-Jawf province on Tuesday, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the latest news indicates that a number of Yemeni civilians have been injured following attacks launched by fighter jets of Saudi aggressor coalition. Yemeni sources reported that a number of the injured are in critical condition.

This is while that Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a news conference on Monday in description of developments over the past seven years stated that Yemeni army and popular committees killed and wounded more than 10,000 Saudi soldiers.

Yemeni people and popular committees have always stood up against aggression of Saudi-led coalition over the past years with perseverance which is commendable, he said, adding, “We have resisted against atrocities and aggressions of Saudi-led coalition for seven years and we are ready to resist more in line with gaining our freedom and independence.”

