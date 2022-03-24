  1. Politics
Mar 24, 2022, 11:31 AM

Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO talks on Ukraine

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Wednesday where he will meet with NATO and European allies and is expected to announce a new round of sanctions against Russia.

"He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was “waiting for meaningful steps” from the three gatherings and listed so-far unheeded requests, such as a no-fly zone, aircraft, and tanks. “Our firm position will be represented at these three summits. At these three summits we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money.”

Biden and European leaders were expected to announce new plans against Russia to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources as well as impose a new sanctions package on Moscow, Washington Post reported.

Biden will travel to Warsaw to meet with the Polish president after his meetings in Brussels.

