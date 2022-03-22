  1. Politics
Mar 22, 2022, 10:00 PM

Leaders of Egypt, UAE, Israel to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

Leaders of Egypt, UAE, Israel to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Arab and Hebrew sources reported on Monday evening that President of Egypt, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will discuss Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The news sources on Monday evening reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will meet each other in city of Sharm El-Sheikh (south of Sinai) to discuss Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Zionist media say that the subject of the tripartite meeting is Iran and that "coordination for this meeting has already taken place within the context of contacts on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA."

MA/

News Code 185055
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185055/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News