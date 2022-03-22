Leaders of Egypt, UAE, Israel to discuss Iran's nuclear deal

The news sources on Monday evening reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will meet each other in city of Sharm El-Sheikh (south of Sinai) to discuss Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Zionist media say that the subject of the tripartite meeting is Iran and that "coordination for this meeting has already taken place within the context of contacts on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA."

MA/