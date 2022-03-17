Tehran ready for final agreement if all of its red lines met

The Austrian capital has been hosting eight rounds of talks aimed at a potential revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal between Iran and others. The United States left the deal in 2018 and returned the sanctions that it had lifted.

The Islamic Republic has defined some of the red lines as the inclusion of its missile program and regional influence in a potential deal. Iran has also demanded that the US provide guarantees that it would not be able to leave the deal again and resume the coercive economic measures.

“We are closer to the point of arriving at a final agreement more than any other time,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Britain’s Liz Truss over the phone on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

“However, what can turn conclusion of a good and stable agreement into a definite prospect is the United States’ realistic behavior and its refusal from tabling new and wrongful demands,” he said.

Truss, for her part, expressed hope that the Austrian city would eventually be able to host the conclusion of such a final agreement.

She also expressed delight over the recent developments in the bilateral ties and demanded expansion of the relations.

Earlier in the day, Iran released two dual British-Iranian nationals jailed for involvement in espionage activities against the Islamic Republic, with the pair leaving the country for the UK.

RHM/Press TV