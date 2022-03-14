Australia announces sanctions against 33 Russian businessmen

The sanctions list includes Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Chairman of Bank Rossiya Dmitry Lebedev, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev, Chairman of VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, TASS reported.

"The sanctions announced today reinforce Australia's commitment to sanction those people who have amassed vast personal wealth and are of economic and strategic significance to Russia, including as a result of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

Moscow announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. After that, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states announced that they would impose sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals.

ZZ/PR