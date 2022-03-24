Iran, S Korea emphasize deepening bilateral ties

According to the report, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

While congratulating Persian New Year (Nowruz), South Korea’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs wished a happy new year to Iran and people of the country and expressed hope that negotiations on revival of JCPOA will produce positive results although salient progresses have been made in this respect.

Emphasizing the importance of relations between Seoul and Tehran, Choi Jong Kun stressed that South Korea will continue to play a role in negotiations and conclusion of negotiations to revive the nuclear deal.

Iran’s chief negotiator and deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, for his part, expressed hope that these efforts would achieve tangible and lasting results and lead to the improvement of bilateral relations between Iran and South Korea.

Referring to the 60th anniversary two countries' diplomatic relations, South Korean Foreign Ministry emphasized deepening and expanding bilateral relations and friendly cooperation between the two countries in current year in 2022.

MA/FNA14010104000281