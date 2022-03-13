MPs urge negotiation team not to accept artificial deadlines

A total of 160 lawmakers in a statement on Sunday have called on the country’s negotiating team not to accept the West's artificial deadlines in the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna and to pursue the case with preservation of national interests and preannounced country’s red lines without any delay.

The parliamentarians, in a joint statement released on Sunday, stated that the negotiators should not constrain themselves to the fictitious deadlines, urging them to resiliently defend national interests and strongly observe the country's declared red lines during the talks.

“Now that the [Russian-Ukrainian] crisis has heightened the West's need for Iran's energy supplies, a decrease in crude oil prices should not occur before the United States meets Iran's legitimate demands. We urge the negotiating team to seriously pursue sufficient economic, technical and political guarantees from the United States in order to ensure that the country will not repeat its illegal exit from the [Iran] deal once again. The preservation of the basic elements of Iran’s civilian nuclear program at home is the strongest guarantee that Washington would not repeat its previous mistake," the statement read.

The Iranian negotiators, they said, are also required to seek indemnities for US losses on the livelihood of ordinary people. They must make sure that the removal of sanctions is comprehensive and effective, serves the country’s national interests and will remain on paper, the legislators pointed out.

“The guarantees must be real at the same time as being legal. We regard excuses like being a non-nuclear matter and not having to do the JCPOA – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – as wholly unacceptable,” the statement also added.

While emphasizing the goals and frameworks of the 'Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Safeguard Interests, which Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of on December 1, 2020, the Iranian parliament follows on any agreement from the perspective of the country’s economic benefits and restoration of the lost rights of the nation. It. Therefore, insists on Article 7 the law, rejects curbs on Iran’s nuclear program and demands effective removal of sanctions, the lawmakers said.

