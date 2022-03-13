Mass executions in Saudi Arabia 'against human principles'

In reaction to the recent mass executions in Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday called inhumane act committed by Saudi Arabia’s government as ‘gross violation of basic principles of human rights and international law and contrary to humane principles and legal procedures accepted without observing fair judicial processes’.

Execution and unbridled violence are not the solution to self-made crises and Saudi government cannot misuse common titles to cover up political and judicial turmoil and suppression of people, Khatibzadeh emphasized.

Recalling the application of double standards by Western countries and instrumental use of concept of human rights, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the silence and inaction of countries as claimant of human rights and considered it a sign of hypocrisy in the political use of concept of human rights for their political greed and against independent governments.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of a variety of crimes, including killings and belonging to militant groups, in the largest mass execution conducted by the kingdom in recent memory.

