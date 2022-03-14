  1. Politics
Mar 14, 2022

Raeisi condemns West silence over innocents execution by SA

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Referring to the execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi condemned the application of double standards by Western countries and the instrumental use of the concept of human rights.

The application of double standards by Western countries and the instrumental use of the concept of human rights, as well as the silence and inaction of self-proclaimed human rights advocates towards death penalty for innocent people, are condemned," said Raeis on Monday. 

"International organisations and free media and relevant institutions must break their silence," he added. 

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of a variety of crimes, including killings and belonging to militant groups, in the largest mass execution conducted by the kingdom in recent memory.

