Saudi Arabia must be held to account for mass executions

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the execution of 81 dissidents and other convicts in Saudi Arabia and condemned the western government for their silence against the Saturday mass executions.

First of all, Saudi Arabia must clarify in what judicial system and judicial process these people have been tried and how it is possible to carry out 81 executions in one single day, the senior Iranian judicial official told Iranian media on Monday.

He went on to say that a look at the list of those executed, there were some people who have been convicted as per the Saudi judicial point of view, but there were also people who were executed for their different ideologies and beliefs.

Gharibabadi also said that these mass executions must be condemned by both other countries and by international human rights bodies and Saudi Arabia must be held to account for its behavior.

He also said the Saudi government needs to clarify what crimes these 81 people had committed to be sentenced to death for.

The Iranian judicial official added that as many as 41 of those people were Shia Muslims and stressed that the Saudi government has to be held to account for both the Shia that were executed and the non-Shia rest to became clear that these people had access to a fair trial.

"It remains to be seen whether the trial was based on Saudi law or it was a politicized trial."

