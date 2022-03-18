Double standards on human rights to mark collapse of West

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Hassan Aboutorabi Fard reacted to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trip to Saudi Arabia.

"If the UK is really concerned about human rights, why did Johnson travel to Saudi Arabia immediately after its horrible crime of mass execution?" Aboutorabi Fard said, referring to the double standard of the UK towards Human rights

Such double standards on human rights mark the end of Western power and the collapse of the hegemonic system, he stressed.

Referring to the mass execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia, Aboutorabi Fard said that such moves are contrary to international law and contrary to human principles and legal practices accepted worldwide.

Referring to the missile response of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the Zionist regime's base in Erbil, he said that Tel Aviv officials must pay attention to the serious warning and Iran's warning should not be underestimated.

If the Zionist regime goes beyond its limits, it will face the anger and wrath of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, he stressed.

He also spoke about the war in Ukraine, expressing deep sadness over the sufferings of the oppressed people of Ukraine.

Saying that Iran will never welcome war, he added that it was the westerners who caused the current situation in Ukraine and they still welcome it today.

