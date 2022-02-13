Iran using all capacities to establish stability in region

The celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran was held in the presence of political figures and some officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan region at the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Erbil city of Iraq.

Addressing the ceremony on Saturday evening, Nasrallah Rashnoodi, Consul General of Iran in Erbil said that 43 years after the Islamic Revolution, it is clear that the fragile sanctions against the great nation of Iran have failed, and the continuation of that failed policy of maximum pressure is not in the interest of anyone.

He also spoke about the conspiracies of the enemy through the Imposed War, plotting military coups, imposing various sanctions, the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists as well as Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

According to Rashnoodi, despite threats and pressures, the united nation of Iran, under the leadership of the Islamic Revolution, was able to powerfully achieve various developments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran believes that neighboring countries can ensure their stability and security in the region.

"As in the past, Iran will stand by Iraq and the Kurdish region of this country", Rashnoodi said, stressing that Iran is using all its capacities for stability in the region.

