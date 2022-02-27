Turkey warplanes bomb Duhok Province in northern Iraq

Iraqi Shafaq news website said that Turkish fighter jets conducted airstrikes on Jabal Matin area and around the village of Sukri in the city of Al-Emadiyah (Amedi) in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Sunday.

The source said that the extent of the possible damage from these air attacks is still unknown.

Today's bombardment comes less than a week after on February 23, Turkish fighter jets bombed the Roussor area, Mirkeh Housh in the Sidkan area in the north of Erbil.

The city of Al-Emadiyah (Amedi) in Dohuk province is located near the Iraqi border with Turkey.

The central Iraqi government and the Kurdistan regional government have vowed their opposition to the Turkish military operations in northern the country, which have come with a lot of damge to the local people in those areas.

The Turkish bombardments against the alleged PKK positions have forced many residents in those areas to flee for safer places.

