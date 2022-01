Brigadier General Qaani had also traveled to Samarra on Saturday and visited the holy shrines of Imam Hadi and Imam Hassan Askari (PBUH), Al Hadath News reported.

Brigadier General Ghaani also attended among Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’bi, forces and was briefed on the latest security issues of the region.

