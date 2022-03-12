  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2022, 8:07 PM

5th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks to be held Wed.

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Saturday that the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held next Wednesday.

Baghdad will host the fifth round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks on Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

The foreign minister's comments came after on February 20, Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser, said that the fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was due to take place in the Iraqi capital.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016. 

A few days ago on March 5th, the Iranian foreign minister has said that Riyadh is willing to re-establish relations with Tehran, adding Iran welcomes the re-establishment of bilateral relations with the country.

