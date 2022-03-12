5th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks to be held Wed.

Baghdad will host the fifth round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks on Wednesday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

The foreign minister's comments came after on February 20, Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser, said that the fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks was due to take place in the Iraqi capital.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016.

A few days ago on March 5th, the Iranian foreign minister has said that Riyadh is willing to re-establish relations with Tehran, adding Iran welcomes the re-establishment of bilateral relations with the country.

