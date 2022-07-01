  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2022, 11:45 AM

Iraqi source:

Tehran-Riyadh next meeting to be held at ‘diplomatic level’

Tehran-Riyadh next meeting to be held at 'diplomatic level'

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Unlike the previous five meetings between held between Iranian and Saudi officials, the next meeting between the two sides will be held at “diplomatic level”, an Iraqi official was quoted as saying.

An Iraqi government source announced on Thursday evening that Iraq would host a meeting between Iranian and Saudi diplomats. Russia Today Arabic Language said.

The previous five meetings held in Baghdad between Tehran and Riyadh were at "security and intelligence level" while the next meeting will be at the diplomatic level, the source added.

The Iraqi official, on condition of anonymity, said that the next meeting, which has been made in accordance with the initial agreement reached between the Saudi and Iranian officials, will be held in Iraqi capital of Baghdad again.

In a recent telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Baghdad is ready to prepare the suitable ground for the start of political talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Separate talks have begun in Baghdad between Iran and Jordan, and Egypt, too.

