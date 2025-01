In a message, President Pezeshkian extended condolences to the government and people of China over the recent earthquake.

He also voiced Iran's readiness to dispatch humanitarian assistance to the Chinese side.

An earthquake of 7.1 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in southern Xizang, Tibet Autonomous Region, south-western China, on 7 January at 01.05 UTC (9.05 local time).

