Families of priosoners file lawsuit against Netanyahu gov.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli regime's Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that 112 Israeli settlers, including individuals who were previously taken captive and relatives of those currently held captive, have filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court.

They are accusing the government of failing to safeguard their fundamental rights, neglecting the issue of captives in Gaza, and violating fundamental laws.

The Broadcasting Authority stated that among the plaintiffs is Rana Guma, the mother of settlers Or and Yigal Yaakov, who were taken captive from Nir Oz. Also mentioned in the lawsuit is their father, Yair, who was killed during the capture, and whose body remains held in Gaza.

In a radio interview, Goma voiced her frustration, stating, "For 15 months, the state has neglected its responsibility toward us, which is a clear violation of fundamental laws," also criticizing the priorities in "Israel", noting that the issue of the kidnapped should be at the forefront of media and political attention.

"In any normal country, this issue would be the first priority.

MNA