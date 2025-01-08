Clashes btw SDF, Turkey-backed groups intensify in Syria

Clashes have intensified between the so-called "Syrian National Army" affiliated with Turkey on the one side and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, known as the SDF, on the other side.

According to local media reports, the two sides have clashed around the Tishrin Dam located in the eastern suburbs of Aleppo.

It should be noted that Turkey, with its military support for elements of the national army, is trying to take control of the northeastern regions of Syria and push back the SDF forces from these areas.

Since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad government, clashes between militias and armed groups have intensified, plunging the country into turmoil.

