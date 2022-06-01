Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Armanan-e Melli:

Pause in Vienna talks due to Washington inaction

Etemad:

Europeans united in imposing sanctions on Russia oil

Metropol death toll raises to 36

Etela'at:

US base in Baghdad comes under missile attack

Khatibzadeh: US main culprit of pause in Vienna talks

Javan:

Pope says agree with Iran's Leader on Palestine issue

Jomjuri-e Eslami:

Iran FM: Tehran committed to JCPOA

Khorasan:

Ayat. Arafi conveys Leader’s message to Pope Francis

Kayhan:

Iran denounces unbalanced IAEA report

Leader’s message conveyed to Pope Francis

RHM/