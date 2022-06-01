Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Armanan-e Melli:
Pause in Vienna talks due to Washington inaction
Etemad:
Europeans united in imposing sanctions on Russia oil
Metropol death toll raises to 36
Etela'at:
US base in Baghdad comes under missile attack
Khatibzadeh: US main culprit of pause in Vienna talks
Javan:
Pope says agree with Iran's Leader on Palestine issue
Jomjuri-e Eslami:
Iran FM: Tehran committed to JCPOA
Khorasan:
Ayat. Arafi conveys Leader’s message to Pope Francis
Kayhan:
Iran denounces unbalanced IAEA report
Leader’s message conveyed to Pope Francis
