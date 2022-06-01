  1. Iran
Jun 1, 2022, 9:09 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 1

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, June 1.

Armanan-e Melli:

Pause in Vienna talks due to Washington inaction

Etemad:

Europeans united in imposing sanctions on Russia oil

Metropol death toll raises to 36

Etela'at:

US base in Baghdad comes under missile attack

Khatibzadeh: US main culprit of pause in Vienna talks

Javan:

Pope says agree with Iran's Leader on Palestine issue

Jomjuri-e Eslami:

Iran FM: Tehran committed to JCPOA

Khorasan:

Ayat. Arafi conveys Leader’s message to Pope Francis

Kayhan:

Iran denounces unbalanced IAEA report

Leader’s message conveyed to Pope Francis

RHM/

News Code 187448
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187448/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News