Jan 8, 2025, 5:24 PM

Iran's Ahmadian to meet with Armenian top officials

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, will arrive in Armenia on January 8, local Armenian media said on Wednesday.

Armenian Security Council press officer Tatevik Petrosyan told Armenpress that Ahmadian will meet with top government officials of Armenia on January 9, Armenpress reported.

