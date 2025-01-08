Iraqi PM leaves Tehran for Mashhad for pilgrimage

Visiting the holy shrine of the eighth Shia Imam, Reza (PBUH), and holding meetings with the Khorasan Razavi provincial officials were said to be on the agenda of Al Sudani's visit to Mashhad.

Heading a delegation, the Iraqi prime minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati at Mehrabad Airport.

President Pezeshkian officially welcomed the visiting Iraqi prime minister at the Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran shortly afterward.

The Iraqi delegation were also received for a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

