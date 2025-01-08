Iraq pursuing implementation of joint projects with Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said that his visit to Tehran took place within the framework of expanding cooperation and communication between the two countries.

The two sides try to enhance these collaborations to achieve the goals of the two nations, such as security, prosperity, and growth, he said.

He continued that good meetings were held with Iran's President and ministers regarding bilateral relations in various dimensions, including economic, developmental, social, cultural, and religious fields.

The Iraqi Prime Minister added that bilateral meetings will be held between the ministers of the two countries to discuss the most important economic cases, joint projects, and cooperation in securing Iraq's gas and electricity needs.

He noted that the two countries have jointly initiated plans and projects and are committed to their full implementation.

He further added that expanding relations between Iran and Iraq is very important.

Sudani noted that it is crucial to develop these relations at the regional level to achieve the interests of the two nations and create opportunities for realizing the interests of all countries in the region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that economic development and partnerships in the region are pathways and guarantees for security and stability throughout the region.

He emphasized that Iraq's position regarding the current developments in the region is a firm stance.

Iraq condemns the war crimes and mass killings currently being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, he added.

He criticized the international community for failing to fulfill its duties regarding the crimes in Gaza.

He stated that the international community has failed to carry out its responsibilities to stop the crimes in Gaza which threaten regional and global security and peace.

"It is time for everyone to realize that the only way to achieve stability in this region is to end the devastating war in Gaza and ensure the Palestinian people's right to self-determination based on an independent state in Palestine," he noted.

He emphasized Iraq's firm stance on supporting efforts to maintain calm and ceasefires and its readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza.

Regarding Syria’s development, he said that stability in Syria is key to stability in the region. He called for everyone to support a comprehensive political solution that preserves the country's territorial integrity and halts foreign interference, as such interference undoubtedly harms the interests of the Syrian people.

Al-Sudani emphasized respect for the will of the Syrian people, stating that his country respects the will of the Syrian people and supports any decision they make regarding their political system and constitution, provided it is free from foreign intervention.

“We have full confidence in the awareness and determination of the Syrian people to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

He also declared Iraq’s readiness to cooperate with all parties to achieve stability in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister firmly opposed using threats and hostile rhetoric against other nations, as this approach leads to more crises and tensions, which ultimately affect the entire region.

“We call on everyone to respect international law and adhere to the principles of the United Nations, urging all parties to engage in comprehensive dialogue among regional countries to build trust and ensure peace and security for all in this region," he added.

He noted that following Iraq’s victory over the terrorism of ISIL, the country has adopted a clear policy to ensure that the Iraqi government holds full power and that the rule of law prevails in the country.

Sudani concluded that Iraq remains committed to pursuing its noble goals, both domestically and regionally.

He underlined that Iraq adheres to this independent policy, striving to expand peace across the entire region and operates based on mutual understanding and dialogue between nations.

Al-Sudani stated that this visit is undoubtedly an important step toward achieving peace and prosperity between the two countries and throughout the region.

