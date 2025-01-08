US, UK conducts new attacks on Yemen's Sanaa, Amran

News sources reported new US and UK attacks on Yemen.

These sources stated that the US and UK targeted the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the governorate of Amran.

Al-Masirah announced that the US and UK carried out five attacks on the Harf Sufyan in Amran province.

The network's reporter in Sanaa also reported two US attacks on the Jarban area in the Sanhan district of Sanaa.

CENTCOM reported airstrikes on a facility in Yemen, claiming that the facility belonged to Yemen's Ansarullah and was used to store weapons.

