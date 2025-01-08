Iran's newest suicide drone nightmare for Zionists

In a report about Iran's military power, Raialyoum newspaper wrote: Iran unveiled its "Shahed 136 B" drone last September. The flight power of this drone, which reaches four thousand kilometers, is amazing. This military power can open new horizons in future wars.

Referring to the flight power of this UAV, a Hebrew-language site admitted that the Shahied 136 B can go from Tehran to Paris, the report added.

High-ranking security sources in Tel Aviv have acknowledged that the drone represents a unique evolution in Iran's ability to precisely target remote locations compared to conventional drones.

The report added that the aforementioned Iranian drone enjoys excellent tactical power and can destroy vital targets with satellite technology; It is the best option for targeting enemies at long distances and at the lowest cost compared to cruise ballistic missiles.

Zionist sources added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been seeking to strengthen its military power for years effectively with low costs and the production of these drones shows how far Iran can use its scientific and engineering power to produce weapons against its enemies.

With this drone, Iran can destroy hostile targets in the Persian Gulf littoral countries or further away in North Africa or Europe. The initial version of the Shahed suicide drone was designed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2011.

MP/6340892