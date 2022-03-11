Leader: Reducing defensive power to please enemies totally naive

Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that it would be totally naive if Iran's defensive might is diminished at the enemy's request.

"We have no right to put aside any of these power components because, for example, they are contrary to any of the other components," the Leader said.

"Our presence in the region gives us more strategic depth and national strength. Why should we give it up? Nuclear scientific progress is also related to meeting the needs of the country in the near future, and if we give this up, to who and where we should go to a few years later?" Ayatollah Khamenei also said in reference to the importance of Iran's regional influence and the nuclear industry for the country.

New excessive US demands hinder Vienna talks: Iran FM

The Iranian foreign minister told the EU foreign policy chief on Thursday that "the main issues and the effective lifting of sanctions should not be influenced by excessive US demands."

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the United States has made excessive demands recently, describing them as nonsense and an obstacle to the talks.

"There are no logical justifications for some of the new demands from the United States, and they contradict its position on a quick reaching to an agreement," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Parl. speaker: Israel crimes in killing two IRGC forces to not go unpunished

Iranian Parliament Speaker offered his condolences on martyrdom of two IRGC forces by Zionists in Syria, adding that Iran will undoubtedly respond to Zionists’ atrocities and inhuman act.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in his message of condolences on Thursday strongly condemned the Zionists’ attack on the Syrian capital Damascus which led to the martyrdom of two IRGC forces and stated that Axis of Resistance and brave defenders of holy shrines will undoubtedly respond to Zionists’ atrocities and heinous crimes.

Iran has upper hand on battlefield against enemy: Gen. Salami

Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that Iran has the upper hand against enemies, adding today’s grandeur of Islamic Iran is the result of obedience to leadership, unity and amity of people.

Iran rejects Arab League Council's accusations as "shameless"

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned as "shameless" the accusations leveled against Tehran at the 157th regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers held in Cairo, Egypt.

Top Iranian security official: US has no will for strong, defendable agreement in Vienna

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Thur. that the United States has no will to reach a strong and defendable agreement in Vienna.

