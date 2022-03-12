  1. Politics
Iran opposes both war, devouring world by US and NATO

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Saturday that Iran opposes both war and the US and NATO expansion to swallow up the world.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in the 15th Annual Conference of Iranian Students and Professors Overseas, which was held on Saturday afternoon in Mashhad, in northeast Iran.

"The international system is changing, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union. We are opposed to the war and devouring world by the United States and NATO," the Iranian spokesman said.

He said that Iran has adopted an independent foreign policy and will spare no efforts to defend its national interests, independence, and territorial integrity.

