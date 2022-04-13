Iran seriously determined to develop space industry

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Fereydoun Abbasi Davani pointed to the process of development of space technology in the country and added that space technology in the country has a long history that dates back to the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

He then referred to the aboriginal knowledge and technical know-how of launching a homegrown satellite to the space and stated that the domestically-manufactured Noor-2 satellite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was successfully launched last year and was placed into the orbit.

Abbasi pointed to the performance of the 13th government in the development of space technology in the country and added, “Although not much time has passed since the start of activity of the 13th government, President Raeisi has a special attention on the issue and is seriously pursuing the development of the country's space technology.”

