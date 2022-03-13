Launch of "Noor" satellite manifestation of natl. might

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Raeisi termed a significant move taken by scientists of the country in achieving advanced technology “very valuable and honorable” and said that achieving this technology is one of the manifestations of national authority.

Attaining this advanced technology is of the clear manifestation of national authority that was obtained at the initiative taken by Armed Forces especially Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Raeisi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi emphasized the effort to have an active presence in markets of neighboring countries and region and said that salient measures have been taken in this field in recent months and it is necessary to make comprehensive plans for a more active presence at lucrative markets of neighboring states.

The IRGC Aerospace launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Tuesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

