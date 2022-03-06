Iran trounces India in W Asia amputee soccer qualifiers

The first round of the West Asian Championship qualifying matches started today (Sunday) on the Iranian Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

In the opening match of the tournament, the Iranian national amputee football team played against India and thrashed its opponent 19-1. In the other match this morning, the Iraqi team defeated the Palestinian team with 4 goals.

The competitions will continue on Sunday afternoon with Iran's match against Palestine while Uzbekistan will face India.

Teams from Iran, Palestine, Iraq, India and Uzbekistan compete in the West Asian Championship qualifiers to secure a berth in the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey.

KI/IRN84673167