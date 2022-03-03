  1. Sports
Palestinian national amputee soccer team arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Palestinian national amputee soccer team on Thursday arrived at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport to participate in the West Asian Championship qualifiers.

national amputee soccer team on Thursday arrived at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport to participate in the West Asian Championship qualifying matches for the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey.

The team operates under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross and includes 19 young Palestinians who have been amputated in the fight against the Israeli occupying regime.

Palestine team is pitted against Iraq, Iran, India and Uzbekistan in the West Asia qualfyiers.

The qualfying competitions will be held in the Iranian southern Island of Kish on March 6 and 7.

