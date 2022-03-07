  1. Sports
Iran tops W Asia amputee soccer WC qualifiers on 1st day

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The Iranian national amputee football team gained two decisive victories against India and Palestine on the first day of West Asia amputee soccer World Cup qualifiers under way in the Iranian Kish island.

In their two matches against India and Palestine, Iran won 19-1 and 2-0, respectively, and took the top of the table with 6 points.

The Iraqi national team also defeated Palestine 3-0, and Uzbekistan trounced India 23-0, and both teams gained three points in their matches.

Iran now ranks first with six points, followed by Uzbekistan with 3 points.

Only two matches between Uzbekistan-Palestine and Iran-Iraq are scheduled for the second day of the match on Monday.

On the third day of the tournament on Tuesday, four matches will be played between India-Palestine, Iraq-Uzbekistan, Iraq-India and Iran-Uzbekistan.

The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Turkey which will be held in October.

