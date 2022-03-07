Iran tops W Asia amputee soccer WC qualifiers on 1st day

In their two matches against India and Palestine, Iran won 19-1 and 2-0, respectively, and took the top of the table with 6 points.

The Iraqi national team also defeated Palestine 3-0, and Uzbekistan trounced India 23-0, and both teams gained three points in their matches.

Iran now ranks first with six points, followed by Uzbekistan with 3 points.

Only two matches between Uzbekistan-Palestine and Iran-Iraq are scheduled for the second day of the match on Monday.

On the third day of the tournament on Tuesday, four matches will be played between India-Palestine, Iraq-Uzbekistan, Iraq-India and Iran-Uzbekistan.

The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Turkey which will be held in October.

KI/IRIB3379962