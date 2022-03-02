Iranian Embassy in Ukraine continues its routine activities

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, emphasizing the opening of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyiv and expressed its regret over some media hypes in social networks.

In this announcement, while rejecting the published news about the closure of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyiv, it is emphasized that this embassy continues its diplomatic activities in the current situation in Kyiv and is following up on the situation of Iranians residing in this country.

Announcing the launch of the first Tehran-Warsaw private flight and the return of the first batch of Iranians to Tehran in the next few hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that fellow countrymen wishing to find out about the situation of Iranians living in Ukraine can get in touch with the following phone numbers: 00380 (63) 0449029 and 61153145 with the Embassy and Crisis Management Headquarters of Ukraine.

MA/IRN84666943