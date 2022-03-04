Deadly explosion in Pakistani mosque kills, injures dozens

A blast on Friday inside a mosque shook Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar, with hospital officials saying at least 30 bodies were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Pakistani media have reported.

At least 50 people have been reported injured.

According to Pakistani Dawn newspaper, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan confirmed one police official was killed while Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far.

The CCPO said that according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter a mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar and fired at the policemen standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was critically injured, the CCPO said. Following the attack, a blast took place in the mosque.

Police official Waheed Khan told AP that the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kocha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

