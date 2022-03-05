Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

The statement issued by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement is read as follows, “The horrific crime of killing worshipers in the Peshawar mosque in Pakistan has strongly been condemned. All religious authorities and institutions must fight against deviant ideologies.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that the terrorists responsible for the heinous crime should be arrested and prosecuted, adding that Pakistani officials were expected to take urgent steps to prevent similar crimes.

Earlier, Qais al-Khazali, the secretary-general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) also condemned the deadly explosion that took place in Peshawar of Pakistan.

A deadly blast took place in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing more than 50 worshippers and wounding more than 50.

ISIL terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.

