Mar 6, 2022, 3:10 PM

Two fans dead, over 20 injured in Mexico football match riots

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Two people have been killed and more than 20 more taken to hospital after a bloody riot broke out during a Mexican football match between Queretaro and Atlas.

The brawls broke out about an hour into the top-flight clash at Corregidora Stadium on Saturday, the Sun reported.

It was initially feared that multiple fans may have been killed after local reports in Mexico claimed as many as 17 were dead.

But officials from the Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Querétaro later clarified that 22 people were transported to hospitals, with two in critical condition.

“The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.”

Queretaro was losing 1-0 after a goal by Julio Furch when the chaos broke out, according to reports.

The game had to be suspended in the 62nd minute.

Multiple reports indicate fans rushed the field and began attacking each other.

Some were using chairs and metal bars as weapons.

