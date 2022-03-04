Iran strongly condemns attack on Pakistani mosque

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, lambasted earlier today's terrorist attack against worshippers in a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Iranian spokesman said such terrorist attacks are aimed at creating division among Muslims.

Khatibzadeh further expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The senior Iranian diplomat further called on the Pakistani security forces to take strict measures and decisive actions to intensify the crackdown on the terrorists to prevent such criminal acts of that kind from taking place again.

According to the latest reports number of killed in the terrorist blast in Peshawar Mosque has increased to 45 and the number of injured to 65.

KI