Export route of Iranian goods to Russia to be eased: official

Stating that the current situation in Russia will provide Iran with a good capacity of this country's market, Seyyed Mostafa Mousavi said in an interview with IRNA that with the closure of the European route and Western sanctions imposed against Russia, the Russian market needs an alternative to supplying the materials it needs.

Russia needs imports from Eastern Bloc to supply the goods it needs at the market, he said, adding, “China is one of the countries that can replace Europe in this regard, but Iran has more advantages to increase trade with this country due to its proximity to Russia.”

Referring to Iran's sea and land routes with Russia, Mousavi said, "The current situation shows that Iran can get a good share of the Russian market and export many goods to this country so that Iran enjoys high capacity to develop its trade with Russia."

